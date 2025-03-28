Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Pelicans
For the third leg of a six-game road trip, the Golden State Warriors are set to travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
The Warriors are entering this game on a two-game losing streak after losing to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 15 points against the Heat, but it was not enough to get the win for the Warriors and Jimmy Butler in his return to Miami.
The New Orleans Pelicans are entering this game after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers by 13 points on Monday, led by Karlo Matkovic with a team-high 19 points.
The Warriors and the Pelicans have already played three times this season, with Golden State winning all three. This will be the final time the two play in what has been labeled as the “biggest game of the year” by Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Unfortunately, the Warriors may be entering the biggest game of their season without their superstar guard. Stephen Curry has been listed as questionable ahead of Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a left pelvic contusion. Kerr has stated that he is optimistic about a Curry return for Friday.
Curry is averaging 24.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds with 45/40/93 shooting splits. Curry has already missed Golden State's last two games, as they are desperate for him to return to action.
The Warriors and Pelicans are set to face off at 8:00 p.m. EST in New Orleans on Friday.
