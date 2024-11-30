Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Suns

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is listed on the injury report vs the Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
If there's one player that Golden State Warriors fans never want to be rushed back onto the court after injury, it's Steph Curry. For as much as the Warriors need Curry, everyone knows their success hinges on his availability. At 36 years old, anytime Curry suffers an injury, it has to be met with serious precaution.

Curry has been day-to-day with a knee injury for the Warriors, but he's been participating in practice with the team. He missed the team's latest game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as questionable against the Phoenix Suns due to bilateral knee and patellofemoral pain.

Through 14 games this season, Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 48/44/96 shooting from the field. His points-per-game is actually under his career average of 24.7, but the Warriors have enough firepower on the team to make up for it. Even when Curry was missing against the Thunder, the team had a legitimate chance to win in the fourth quarter before collapsing and losing by 4 points.

The Golden State Warriors are currently on a three-game losing streak and definitely need a win tonight against the Phoenix Suns. If Curry isn't ready though, it's not even worth risking the further injury. The Warriors and Suns face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.

