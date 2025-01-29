Steph Curry’s Injury Status for Warriors vs Thunder
The Golden State Warriors picked up a win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, despite being severely shorthanded. They were missing Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga, and now head into an even bigger matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
The Thunder are a league-best 37-8 on the season and have split the series 1-1 against Golden State heading into their third matchup.
OKC is led by superstar point guard and MVP-favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging 32.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. If the Warriors want a chance against the Thunder on Wednesday night, they will need their own superstar point guard to step up.
After being sidelined on Tuesday due to injury management, the Warriors have upgraded Curry's status for the second leg of the back-to-back.
The Warriors are granting Curry a probable status for Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder with bilateral knee injury management.
Not having Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga is still a huge blow for Golden State, but getting Curry back on the court is certainly the priority. The Warriors have already fallen to 11th place in the West with a 23-23 record, so picking up a huge win over the top team in the league would give them a much-needed shot of momentum.
The Warriors and Thunder face off in Golden State at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday on ESPN.
