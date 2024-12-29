Steph Curry’s Insane Buzzer Beater in Warriors-Suns Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors have lost 12 of their last 15 games, sliding to 15-15 on the season, and are sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference. Dropping out of the playoff picture obviously is not ideal for the Warriors, but they have one of the best players on the planet in Steph Curry on their roster and there is still plenty of time left to turn things around.
The Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night for a huge Pacific Division battle. The Warriors faced a four-point deficit at halftime, but the first half was capped off absurdly.
Warriors superstar Steph Curry decided to take matters into his own hands to end the half, going coast-to-coast with an insane behind-the-back move into a one-legged mid-range floater to beat the buzzer. In other words, Curry hit a shot that only Curry can hit.
The first-half buzzer beater has gone viral on social media, with all eyes on Curry and his circus theatrics.
Via NBA: "STEPH CURRY YOU DID WHAT?!? BEHIND-THE-BACK TO A FADING FLOATER TO BEAT THE 1H BUZZER"
Via Underdog NBA: "steph gonna steph"
Via Hoop Central: "STEPH CURRY IS UNREAL"
Curry finished the first half with 15 points, but none more impressive than his buzzer-beater to cap it off. The Warriors desperately need a win over the Suns to get back on track, and their superstar point guard is doing all he can to avoid another loss.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'