Steph Curry's Insane Layup in Warriors-Hawks Goes Viral
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is no stranger to creating highlights. While LeBron James may be the most famous player in the NBA, Curry is the most entertaining. Wednesday night's game between the Warriors and Hawks was the perfect example of that.
In the first quarter between the Warriors and Hawks, Curry hit an incredibly difficult layup over multiple defenders as he was falling. It was a moment that quickly went viral online, getting over 100,000 views on X in under 20 minutes.
On Instagram, the layup had over 42,000 likes in under 20 minutes. It's a true testament to just how much of an attraction Steph Curry truly is.
Through 13 minutes against the Hawks, Curry already has 13 points, 3 assists, and 1 rebound on 80/100/100 shooting from the field. In 10 games this season, Curry is averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 48/43/94 shooting from the field. Despite losing against the Clippers on Monday night, the Warriors still have the best record in the Western Conference at 10-3.
Curry was probable to enter tonight's game due to a bout of knee bursitis, but it looks like th eknee isn't giving him any issues against the Hawks. The most important thing for the Golden State Warriors is Steph Curry's health; as long he's okay, the team will always have a shot at being competitive.
