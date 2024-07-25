Steph Curry's Jayson Tatum Quote Goes Viral
USA Basketball has arrived in Paris for the Olympics, as they are set to begin their run with a game against Serbia on Sunday. Holding a press conference with the media in Paris on Thursday, several USA Basketball stars answered questions about their time as a group so far, as well as this upcoming run.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant were at the podium together, and each were asked about the Boston Celtics. Joking that there are several champions on Team USA, the Celtics are just the most recent, Durant said none of the Celtics olympians have been bringing up their championship run.
Curry then joked, “That would be wild if Jayson [Tatum] every time he walked in just like 'The champ is here!'"
Curry and the Warriors defeated Tatum and the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, which was a moment that Boston group used to eventually get over the hump in 2024. As Durant mentioned, there are a lot of champions and Finals MVP winners on this USA Basketball roster, so there is nobody from the Celtics bragging about their recent run.
The Celtics were the best team in basketball last season, and project to be the best again next season. That said, there are a lot of good teams around the league that have gotten even better this summer.
