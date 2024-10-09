Steph Curry's Klay Thompson Statement Goes Viral
It is going to take a while before the NBA world gets used to seeing Klay Thompson in a Dallas Mavericks jersey. Drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2011, Thompson spent his entire career there before joining Dallas this offseason.
Thompson appeared in 793 games for Golden State, winning four championships and averaging 19.6 points. A five-time NBA All-Star, Thompson will be in the Hall of Fame for his achievements in Golden State.
The “Splash Brothers” backcourt duo of Thompson and Steph Curry helped define this era of NBA basketball. Winning four championships together and breaking numerous league records, seeing them on opposing teams will be strange.
Speaking with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Curry said of Thompson’s return to Golden State as an opponent for this first time, “They'll have the ceremony ... and I'm going to be fully engaged and present and making sure you celebrate him the way he's supposed to. And then after that, it's war. That's how we're all built."
Popular Warriors account warriorsworld shared this quote on X, and the post went viral.
With over 50,000 views and 2,500 likes, this Curry quote has generated a lot of attention. Many fans believe it is the perfect way to summarize Thompson’s return. The Warriors legend will rightfully be honored, but after that he is an opponent.
The Warriors and Mavericks will be battling in the Western Conference next season. Dallas made the NBA Finals last season while Golden State missed the playoffs, but both teams have high aspirations.
