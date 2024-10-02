Steph Curry's LeBron James, Kevin Durant Quote Goes Viral
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was joined by several other NBA legends on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While playing with some of the greatest players in basketball history, Curry led Team USA in scoring behind two dominant performances in the semifinals and gold medal game.
The semifinals against Serbia and gold medal game against France were two signature moments in Curry’s legendary career. The highlight of these two games was Curry’s fourth quarter eruption against France to secure the gold medal.
Capping off his fourth quarter flurry with a dagger three over two defenders, Curry took this shot while both LeBron James and Kevin Durant were open.
When asked about James and Durant being open, Curry laughed and said, “You think they were open? They were 100 percent open.”
On the idea that both James and Durant were fine with him taking that shot despite each being open, Curry laughed again, adding, “I wouldn't say that either because I read body language pretty well. When I watched it back, I got trapped, threw it to KD. LeBron was open on the swing, swing, but KD threw it back to me. When he did that, that's when your muscle memory takes over.”
Curry’s recollection of this play went viral on X, with this post tallying over 425,000 views.
“It was a memory of a lifetime for sure,” Curry said.
