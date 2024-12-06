Steph Curry's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, snapping a five-game losing streak while Steph Curry and Draymond Green were sidelined due to injury. When the team announced both Curry and Green would be out, many fans were ready to chalk up a sixth-straight loss, but Golden State was able to continue its winning streak over Houston to make it 15-straight victories over the Rockets.
Back in action again on Friday, the Warriors will look to make it consecutive victories when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State has released its injury report for this game, and Curry is again listed.
Per Golden State’s official injury report, Curry is probable to play on Friday.
Via Alan Horton of Timberwolves Radio: “Warriors say Steph Curry (knee) Draymond Green (calf) & Gary Payton II (knee) are all PROBABLE for tonight vs. Wolves while Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is listed as QUESTIONABLE.”
This is consistent with what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Thursday when asked about the status of Curry and Green for this game against Minnesota.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steve Kerr said the plan is for Steph Curry to play tomorrow vs Timberwolves and reiterated it is ‘possible’ Draymond Green also plays.”
While they were able to defeat Houston without Curry and Green, the Warriors certainly want their veteran stars available as often as possible.
