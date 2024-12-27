Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Official Injury Status for Warriors vs Clippers

The Golden State Warriors listed Steph Curry on the injury report against the LA Clippers

Farbod Esnaashari

Nov 18, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in the second half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After starting the year with a 12-3 record, the season completely gone off of the rails for the Golden State Warriors. To make matters worse, the team is now dealing with load managing Steph Curry's injury.

The Warriors were hoping Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers was the start of some momentum, instead, it furthered them into a two-game losing streak. Not only that, but it looked clear that Steph Curry was laboring in pain and needed a rest. Warriors coach Steve Kerr hinted that Curry might need some rest, and it looks like it's happening for the superstar guard.

Steph Curry has officially been listed as out against the LA Clippers due to bilateral knee injury management. Curry's rest tonight suggests that he'll likely be available against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night's back-to-back.

At the start of the season, it really looked like the Golden State Warriors knew how to win games without Curry. Since then, the team has been a mess whether or not Curry plays. The team is playing defeated basketball and has nowhere near the level of confidence they once had in the first 15 games of the season.

Through 24 games this season, Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 44/41/92 shooting from the field.

The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

