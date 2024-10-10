Steph Curry's Statement After Warriors-Kings Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors followed their buzzer-beating victory over the LA Clippers in Hawaii with another impressive NBA preseason win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Making 28 three-pointers, Golden State defeated Sacramento 122-112 to move to a perfect 2-0 in preseason. After struggling with his shot on Saturday against the Clippers, star point guard Steph Curry scored 13 points on 5/8 shooting and 3/6 from three-point range in the win over Sacramento.
Entering his 16th season in the NBA, Curry showed with Team USA at the Paris Olympics that he is still one of the best players in basketball.
Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Curry made a statement that went viral.
“The season is fun,” Curry said. “Competing with my guys, trying to chase another championship. You know that the ball is gonna stop bouncing at some point. For me, I love this environment, I love being out there on the floor.”
Curry added, “You miss it over the summer. When you’re back out here looking forward to that 82-game schedule, you know you’re gonna have so much fun trying to figure out what this team needs to do to be successful.”
This post received over 150,000 views and 5,300 likes on X.
At 36 years old, Curry knows he and this Warriors group do not have endless time to contend for titles. While many feel those days are already behind this iteration of the Warriors, Curry can make a lot happen.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France