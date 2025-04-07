Steph Curry's Statement on Ime Udoka Altercation Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are two teams that don't seem to like each other - that much was clear during Sunday night's matchup between the two.
As the Warriors and Rockets headed to the locker room for halftime, Steph Curry and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka had words for each other. It should be noted that Udoka was the coach of the Celtics that Curry defeated in 202, and also the Warriors have a history with Rockets guard Dillon Brooks.
When Udoka spoke about the exchange, he explaiend that it was about players complaining about calls.
“When people start complaining about foul calls or crying about physicality, you’ve done your job," Udoka said. "That’s the first step in winning the battle. So I told my team, when this team starts crying about it, up the intensity, up the aggressiveness, and make the refs adjust to you.”
However, when Curry was asked about the exchange, he gave a much more lighthearted response that went viral - gaining over one million views in under 24 hours.
“He made a reservation to International Smoke and then he canceled it and so I was kinda upset with him," Curry said.
For those who may not know, International Smoke is the name of a restaurant that both Ayesha Curry and chef Michael Mina worked on together.
While some enjoyed Curry's jab, others thought it wasn't the greatest response, considering he only scored 3 points in a game that the Warriors desperately needed to win.
