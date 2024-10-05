Steph Curry’s Status for Warriors-Clippers Preseason Game
The Golden State Warriors have spent the last week in Hawaii for their training camp. Golden State has been practicing at BYU on Oahu’s north shore, but made the trip down to the University of Hawaii for Saturday’s preseason game against the LA Clippers.
Hawaii does not have an NBA team, so it is always an exciting time when teams make the trip for training camp and preseason. While it will of course not have the intensity of a regular season game, this contest between two Pacific Division rivals should be a fun one.
Speaking with reporters before the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that superstar point guard Steph Curry will start this game, but will not play after the first half.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for this game as he rehabs his right knee, but James Harden is available and starting.
The Clippers will also start Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ivica Zubac.
It is common for stars to only play one half of a preseason game, and especially veteran stars like Curry. Kerr said Draymond Green will also just play one half on Saturday.
It is great that the fans in Hawaii will have an opportunity to see Curry, Harden, Green and others. Curry is entering his 16th season in the NBA. The NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, Curry is one of the greatest players in league history.
