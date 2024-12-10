Steph Curry’s Strong Buddy Hield Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves
This past offseason, the Golden State Warriors saw the end of the greatest shooting duo in NBA history as Klay Thompson officially ended his tenure with the Warriors by signing a three-year, $50 million contract to join the Dallas Mavericks. With Stephen Curry now without his splash brother, the Warriors were able to acquire his replacement in the offseason.
Concluding his short stint in Philadelphia, Buddy Hield agreed to a four-year, $37.75 million contract to join Golden State via a sign-and-trade. Hield was able to prove his worth early, proving to be a massive bargain and a great fit in the Warriors offense. Following their recent 114-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry shared his thoughts on his new teammate.
“He probably puts more hours in the gym than I think I’ve ever seen anybody," Curry said. "The work that he puts in. I heard him say he won’t leave the gym until it feels good.”
Coming from Curry, who is known across the league for having some of the most intense workouts, this shows just how locked in Hield is on his craft.
In 23 games this season, Hield has posted averages of 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting a team-best 43.1% from three. While not as accomplished as Thompson in regards to shooting accolades, Hield ranks 17th all-time with 1,999 made threes.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion