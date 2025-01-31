Steph Curry's Strong Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Phoenix Suns on Friday for a matchup between two of the top players to ever touch a basketball. A battle between superstars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant is one of the best matchups NBA fans can witness, but the former teammates have the utmost respect for each other.
Curry and Durant teamed up in Golden State to win back-to-back NBA championships in 2017 and 2018, and both stars have continued to shine since separating.
Durant is gearing up to make his fifth return to Golden State on Friday since leaving in the 2019 offseason, as many fans and former teammates are looking forward to seeing him back.
Before Durant faces off against his former team on Friday, Curry talked to ESPN's Tim MacMahon about Durant's legacy and how impressive he is.
"Pure talent and work ethic," Curry said about Durant. "I mean, it doesn't happen by accident. He's been blessed with a certain skill set with his height. You can't really rush him. He can see over pretty much most defenders. And if there's a taller guy on, he can use his counters and all that to get good looks. But you have to worry about all three levels, and he can put it on the floor, too. So it's kind of pick your poison."
Curry had more to say about his former co-star, backing up why many people believe he is possibly the best scorer in NBA history.
"It's a combination of being a three-level scorer and the efficiency that he has had his whole career," Curry said. "I know we're both kind of obsessed with the 50/40/90 pursuit -- and he got it one year [in Golden State] -- but the way he does it is totally different than the way I do it. Just the fact that he's such a graceful, efficient scorer no matter what defense you really throw at him, to do it for that many years is really impressive. So there's a reason people talk about him as the greatest legitimate scorer ever."
Durant is undoubtedly one of the most talented players to ever touch a basketball, using his 6-foot-11 frame and insane skills to dominate the league for 17 years. Friday's matchup against the "greatest legitimate scorer ever" and the best shooter of all time should be a great one.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement