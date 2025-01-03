Steph Curry's Updated Injury Status for 76ers-Warriors
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is not having the kind of season he is used to. Averaging his fewest points per game (22.0) since his third NBA season (excluding 2019-20), Curry’s production has fluctuated.
Some of Curry’s inconsistency can be attributed to injuries, as he has dealt with different issues so far this season. Appearing on the injury report most often with bilateral knee issues, Curry received a new designation for Thursday’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Listed as questionable with a right thumb sprain, Curry appeared on an injury report for the first time with this listing.
Speaking with reporters pregame, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr updated Curry’s status to probable, saying he is expected to play.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry is probable for the game tonight vs Sixers. Right thumb sprain. Kerr: 'Thumb is taped up. He just warmed up and we think he’s gonna play.'"
Curry has since been officially upgraded to available.
This is good news for the Warriors, as they certainly cannot afford to be without Curry for any extended stretch of games. Just 16-16 on the season, Golden State is battling to stay in the Western Conference postseason picture.
Philadelphia has dealt with its own injury issues this season, which has largely contributed to a 13-18 start to the season. Golden State will look to hand the 76ers their 19th loss.
