Steph Curry's Updated Injury Status for Warriors-Suns

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report against the Phoenix Suns.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) nearing the end of the second half of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) nearing the end of the second half of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday night when they face the Phoenix Suns. Without star point guard Steph Curry against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the Warriors dropped their third-straight game.

Curry has been appearing on recent injury reports with knee issues, and was again listed as questionable entering this game against Phoenix. The official injury listing for Curry entering this game was bilateral knee patellofemoral pain.

Speaking with reporters pregame, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the expectation was both Curry and Andrew Wiggins would be available to play. The two starters were each listed as questionable on the initial injury report, but have since been upgraded to available. 

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins are both playing tonight in Phoenix. Wiggins had his pregame workout monitored closer than Curry’s, testing lateral movement on ankle. They’re cleared.”

This is great news for the Warriors, as they will need Curry healthy and available if they want to get back on track. Entering this game with a 12-6 record, the Warriors are still third in the Western Conference standings despite the losing streak.

Phoenix has been scuffling of late, dropping six of seven games. That said, the Suns are still a talented team that is led by former Warriors star and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

