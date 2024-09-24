Steph Curry Sends Congratulatory Message to Russell Westbrook on Instagram
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook opened a brand new facility for his Westbrook Academy on Monday. The new facility features state-of-the-art science labs, two film and multimedia rooms, a student lounge and library area, two wellness centers, and more.
Over 400 students joined Westbrook, his family, and Why Not? Foundation partners for the official unveiling of this new facility. Westbrook shared a post on Instagram with photos and videos from the incredible day.
Via Westbrook: “LEGACY! Think… WHYNOT? Grateful and blessed beyond words. For the inner city. - The Brodie”
Westbrook received several messages from NBA players, including Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
Via Curry: “Congrats @russwest44 @ninawestbrook and the whole family!”
Curry and Westbrook have helped define this era of NBA basketball from the point guard position. The two future Hall of Fame guards have had several great battles, including in the NBA playoffs.
Both Curry and Westbrook are very active in their respective communities. Through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry do great work in the Bay Area.
Westbrook Academy is one of several ways Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation impact Los Angeles, and Monday’s event was an incredible gathering for those directly impacted. Dejounte Murray, Norman Powell, Victor Oladipo, Kent Bazemore, and George Hill are some of the other NBA players who shared comments for Westbrook on Instagram.
