Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Sends Congratulatory Message to Russell Westbrook on Instagram

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry congratulated Russell Westbrook for his new Westbrook Academy facility.

Joey Linn

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook opened a brand new facility for his Westbrook Academy on Monday. The new facility features state-of-the-art science labs, two film and multimedia rooms, a student lounge and library area, two wellness centers, and more.

Over 400 students joined Westbrook, his family, and Why Not? Foundation partners for the official unveiling of this new facility. Westbrook shared a post on Instagram with photos and videos from the incredible day.

Via Westbrook: “LEGACY! Think… WHYNOT? Grateful and blessed beyond words. For the inner city. - The Brodie”

Westbrook received several messages from NBA players, including Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Via Curry: “Congrats @russwest44 @ninawestbrook and the whole family!”

Curry and Westbrook have helped define this era of NBA basketball from the point guard position. The two future Hall of Fame guards have had several great battles, including in the NBA playoffs.

Both Curry and Westbrook are very active in their respective communities. Through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry do great work in the Bay Area.

Westbrook Academy is one of several ways Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation impact Los Angeles, and Monday’s event was an incredible gathering for those directly impacted. Dejounte Murray, Norman Powell, Victor Oladipo, Kent Bazemore, and George Hill are some of the other NBA players who shared comments for Westbrook on Instagram.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News