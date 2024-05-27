Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Shares Heartfelt Tribute for Bill Walton

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared a message for Bill Walton

Joey Linn

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA announced the tragic news on Monday that basketball icon Bill Waton had passed away at the age of 71.

In a statement shared by the NBA, Adam Silver said the following:

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans."

Silver added, "But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events - always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered."

Concluding with a message for Walton's loved ones, SIlver said, "As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who can to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill's wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke, and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues."

Tributes like these have been pouring in around the basketball world, including from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry:

Walton was a beloved basketball figure who will always be remembered for his contributions to the game both on and off the court. 

