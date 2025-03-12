Steph Curry Shares New Answer on NBA Future With Warriors
Just a few days away from turning 37 years old, Steph Curry's future in the NBA has been on the minds of fans around the world.
Curry's retirement and future has been a recurring conversation this season and one that he hasn't shied away from answering. In his latest interview with Steiny & Guru on 95.7 The Game, Curry gave an interesting answer on how many years he'd like to play in the NBA.
“I know my contract is lined up and I’d like to outplay that, for sure," Curry said.
Curry signed a four-year, $215 million extension with the Golden State Warriors that is expected to expire during the 2027-28 NBA season. By that time, Curry would be 40 years old in March. While his game doesn't rely on athleticism, it'll be tough to stay as active from an injury standpoint at that age.
When it comes to what Curry would still be playing for? The answer is simple. Playing for a fifth NBA championship.
“Somebody asked me this summer, ‘What are you still playing for?’ [Number five] That’s literally the only thing you’re playing for… I like where we’re at right now. I think we have what it takes to do it. But I’m not fast-forwarding to saying, ‘Oh, we’re a championship team right now’ because we have another level to get to," Curry said.
Warriors fans are still a few years away from needing to worry about Curry's potential retirement. Right now, they have a fantastic team with Jimmy Butler, and it should just be about enjoying the ride.
