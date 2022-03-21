Steph Curry Gives Update on Injury

The Golden State Warriors recently announced that Steph Curry would be reevaluated in two weeks, following the foot sprain he suffered in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Ahead of Golden State's game against the San Antonio Spurs, Steph addressed the media for the first time since his injury.

"Two weeks is kinda the marker just to know how it's healing," Steph told the media on Sunday. "From what I'm told, just in terms of the ligaments around the injury and the bone that's kinda underneath there, you wanna not rush the beginning phases of healing." Curry added that the refusal to rush this process is directly tied to how comfortable he wants to be when back out on the court, as he and the medical staff want to ensure there's no soreness when he returns. When asked if he believes he'll be ready in time for the playoffs, Steph said, "Ya, I got enough time for that. But I'm an optimist."

On Friday, Steve Kerr commented on Steph's injury, saying that "He's gonna be rejuvenated and recharged after this time off. You remember last year, he missed 8 or 9 games with the tailbone, and he had an amazing stretch the next month or two. Partly because he was able to recharge his batteries. The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come, and assuming everything goes well, he'll be ready to roll."

Kerr also added that the Warriors have an opportunity to sharpen their game with Steph Curry injured, in preparation for the minutes they will play with him on the bench during the playoffs. While the situation is obviously less than ideal, there are some silver linings that coach Kerr emphasized.

As Steph works his way back from injury, the Warriors remain in pursuit of the Western Conference's 2nd-seed. Just one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for that spot, Golden State is certainly still in the mix for a top-2 finish. Draymond Green recently emphasized that the team is not overly concerned about seeding; however, he did concede that a top-2 finish would be great.

While the Warriors will certainly miss Steph Curry while he recovers from this injury, there is certainly a sense of relief that it was not more serious than it potentially could have been. As Steve Kerr emphasized, this break will allow him to charge up for the playoffs.

