Video: Steph Curry in Practice With Boot Off

The bad news is that Steph Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. The good news is that Steph Curry was spotted in practice recently without a walking boot on.

The video spotting Curry without a boot was released immediately after the Golden State Warriors revealed that Curry would miss the remainder of the regular season.

The Warriors will have to figure out a way to avoid both the fourth seed and the fifth seed without the services of Steph Curry. It's going to be an incredibly tough task, but one that will really prepare the rest of the team for when Curry returns later in the playoffs. The fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks are half a game behind the Warriors, and the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz are two games behind the Warriors.

Steph Curry has not played a basketball game since March 16 against the Boston Celtics, where he was injured and the Warriors ultimately lost in the second half. As a team, the Golden State Warriors are 1-6 without Curry, which makes their chances of surviving the regular season without him a little scary.

The Golden State Warriors only have five games left remaining in the season. The teams they are set to face are the: Utah Jazz on April 2, Sacramento Kings on April 3, Los Angeles Lakers on April 7, San Antonio Spurs on April 9, and New Orleans Pelicans on April 10. Every single one of these teams besides the Sacramento Kings will have something important to play for, making the games even more difficult for the Warriors.

Related Articles

Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles