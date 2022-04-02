Skip to main content
Video: Steph Curry in Practice With Boot Off

Video: Steph Curry in Practice With Boot Off

Steph Curry has been spotted without a walking boot.

Steph Curry has been spotted without a walking boot.

The bad news is that Steph Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. The good news is that Steph Curry was spotted in practice recently without a walking boot on.

The video spotting Curry without a boot was released immediately after the Golden State Warriors revealed that Curry would miss the remainder of the regular season.

The Warriors will have to figure out a way to avoid both the fourth seed and the fifth seed without the services of Steph Curry. It's going to be an incredibly tough task, but one that will really prepare the rest of the team for when Curry returns later in the playoffs. The fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks are half a game behind the Warriors, and the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz are two games behind the Warriors.

Steph Curry has not played a basketball game since March 16 against the Boston Celtics, where he was injured and the Warriors ultimately lost in the second half. As a team, the Golden State Warriors are 1-6 without Curry, which makes their chances of surviving the regular season without him a little scary.

The Golden State Warriors only have five games left remaining in the season. The teams they are set to face are the: Utah Jazz on April 2, Sacramento Kings on April 3, Los Angeles Lakers on April 7, San Antonio Spurs on April 9, and New Orleans Pelicans on April 10. Every single one of these teams besides the Sacramento Kings will have something important to play for, making the games even more difficult for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

USATSI_17897316_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Steph Curry in Practice With Boot Off

By Farbod Esnaashari1 minute ago
Steve-Kerr-Steph-Curry-GETTY-1351373942
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry Missing Remainder of Regular Season

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

By C.J. Peterson17 hours ago
Nov 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Former Golden State Warriors player Tim Hardaway smiles before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Reports: Tim Hardaway Reaches Basketball Hall of Fame

By C.J. Peterson19 hours ago
USATSI_12657562_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant says Warriors Should Retire his Jersey

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 1, 2022
ROGWPHC5C5FSFJUUPR47ZNVP3M
News

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

By Joey LinnMar 31, 2022
Mar 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Poole Explains Half-Court Heave Before the Final Buzzer

By C.J. PetersonMar 31, 2022
Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) high fives guard Jordan Poole (3) after Poole s basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Jordan Poole and Chris Paul's Trash Talk

By C.J. PetersonMar 31, 2022
0x0
News

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

By Joey LinnMar 30, 2022