Steph Curry Teases Big Announcement at NBA All-Star
All eyes are on Steph Curry as the NBA heads to the Chase Center for the 2025 All-Star game.
In all likelihood, the 2025 All-Star game will be the last time Curry plays an All-Star game in his home city. It should be a very rare and emotional moment for the soon-to-be 37-year-old guard.
On Tuesday afternoon, Curry teased some kind of big announcement in a cryptic message on social media. It remains to be seen what it's about, but Curry hinted that it'll be on Saturday of All-Star weekend.
The original message that Curry quote tweeted was from the brand Thirty Ink. For those who may not know who they are, here is a direct statement from their website.
"Thirty Ink is a collective that houses all business entities of NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Stephen Curry, and is committed to aligning purpose and profit. Thirty Ink prioritizes endeavors across a growing portfolio spanning brand partnerships, media, investments, and philanthropy. Dedicated to aligning impact and achievement, Thirty Ink exists to deliver unparalleled products, experiences, content, and opportunities."
Going into this weekend, Curry becomes an 11-time NBA All-Star and is already a one-time NBA All-Star MVP. He made franchise history with his 11th All-Star selection, passing Paul Arizin for most All-Star selections in Warriors history.
"It means a lot for sure," Curry said. "All-Star weekend is a big-time celebration of basketball, not just here in the states, but internationally... To be able to put the Bay Area on stage is a big a deal."
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns