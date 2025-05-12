Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 4
The Golden State Warriors have made it to the Western Conference Semifinals after sitting near the 10th seed for a good portion of the regular season.
They battled through the play-in tournament to beat the Memphis Grizzlies and secure their position as the seventh seed, which got them to face the number two seed, the Houston Rockets. Many critics had written off the Warriors at the start of the series, but Steph Curry and his team would not be denied.
The Warriors bested the Rockets in seven games and are now facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. Once again, the Warriors showed up with authority and took Game 1 from the Timberwolves on their home court, effectively stealing home-court advantage in the series. However, it did come at a cost to the Warriors.
The Warriors have officially listed Steph on the injury report, and he is listed as OUT due to a grade 1 hamstring strain. However, the Warriors still have hope that fans will get to see Steph back in action this series around Game 6.
The Warriors are facing the Timberwolves at the Chase Center for Game 4, and with the Warriors dropping Game 3 at home, they must win Monday's matchup, giving Steph more time to recover and return to the court.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off for Game 4 on Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
New Report on Anthony Edwards' Injury For Warriors-Wolves Game 3
New Report on Steph Curry's Injury Status Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game 3
Timberwolves Make Announcement on Controversial Ejection vs Warriors