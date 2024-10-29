Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors face off against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, but they're going to have to do it while being very shorthanded. If there was a game that their depth is going to be tested, it's tonight.
On Sunday night against the LA Clippers, Steph Curry left the game and did not return with what looked to be an ankle injury. After receiving an MRI, Curry's injury was later diagnosed as a left peroneal strain. It's an injury that will keep him out for multiple games, including tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as out against the Pelicans due to a left peroneal strain. He is expected to miss Wednesday's rematch against the Pelicans as well. After that, Curry will be re-evaluated on Friday, and it remains to be seen whether he will play against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Prior to his injury, Curry was averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 42/41/100 shooting from the field. His numbers haven't been that low since the 2011-2012 NBA season, but it's only been three games and they'll assuredly increase as the season goes on.
The Golden State Warriors have touted their depth as Steve Kerr was willing to use a rare 12-man rotation prior to Curry's injury. That depth will be put to the test as the team enters this stretch without him.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France