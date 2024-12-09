Steph Curry’s Insane Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Timberwolves Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves matched up Sunday night in a rematch of Friday's contest that saw the Timberwolves walk away with a 107-90 victory over Golden State. Still on their home floor, the Warriors knew they had to hold their ground and not drop back-to-back games.
As Andrew Wiggins was out due to a right ankle injury, the Warriors decided to make a lineup change and started the game with Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green. With both teams tied at 90-90 at the end of the third quarter, the Warriors put the ball in their best player's hands and let him do what he does best. Cook.
From 38 feet away with two defenders on him, one being a four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert, Curry drained a three-point shot to not only give his team the lead heading into the fourth quarter but some much-needed momentum.
The shot from Curry has been going viral on social media with several big outlets sharing it.
Via NBA: "Double teamed. Falling away. From near halfcourt. Steph still drains the three for the lead."
The shot put Curry's point total up to 28 on the night, above his current regular season average of 22.6 points per game (the lowest since 2019-20 when he played only five games).
Via Warriors on NBCS: "STEPH FROM WAY DOWNTOWN 🔥 🔥 🔥"
As Curry has done time and time again this calendar year, the aging superstar continues to put on displays of brilliance from deep ranges behind the arc.
