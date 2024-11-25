Steve Kerr Addresses Jonathan Kuminga's Unexpected Absence From Warriors
The Golden State Warriors suffered a very unexpected loss against the San Antonio Spurs last night. Even though the Warriors were the favored team, they were missing one of their most reliable players, Jonathan Kuminga.
Shortly before tipoff, it was revealed that Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga would be missing Saturday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to an illness. There was not much conversation about what exactly happened, but after the game, Warriors head coach Stev eKerr addressed the situation.
"I think he's fine," Kerr said about Kuminga. "He just felt sick right before the game."
Last night against the Spurs was the very first game that Kuminga missed for the Warriors this season. He's done everything that the team has asked of him this season, including moving to the bench.
Through 15 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 45/31/61 shooting from the field. His minutes have also taken a reduction, shifting from 26.4 minutes last season to 22.7 minutes this season.
While Kuminga has been a very solid player for the Warriors this season, he hasn't made anything near the 20 points-a-game All-Star jump that was expected of him. With the way the season is looking, it doesn't necessarily look like Kuminga will be getting that max contract he was hoping for at the start of the season.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'