Steve Kerr Admits Mistake With Brandin Podziemski
The Golden State Warriors had huge plans for Brandin Podziemski when the sesason began.
In October, Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that the plan for Podziemski was to handle the non-Steph Curry minutes on the team.
“Well I think BP, [Brandin Podziemski] will fill that role,” Kerr said to NBC Sports Bay Area in October. "He might start, and if does start he’ll come out early and then come in for Steph. If he doesn’t start, he’ll come off the bench and handle a lot of the ball-handling duties."
However, after the team acquired Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets, it was clear that the team was making a pivot from that plan. During Schroder's press conference this week, Kerr admitted that his previous plan for Podziemski was unfair. According to Kerr, Podziemski is better to have off-ball than on-ball.
Through 24 games this season, Podziemski was averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 38/25/75 shooting from the field. Podziemski has been going through a massive sophomore slump this season and it's clear that the role he's in hasn't been working. He's even found himself on the receiving end of an epic Steve Kerr rant. With the addition of Schroder to the team, the hope is that Podziemski could truly be unlocked again.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion