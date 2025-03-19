Steve Kerr Announces Steph Curry Decision Before Warriors-Raptors
For the past week, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has been playing through a back injury.
While the injury hasn't been too bad, it was bad enough for Curry to take a rest during Tuesday's back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the rest, the Warriors pulled off an improbable win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Fortunately, it looks like Warriors fans don't have to worry about Curry missing the team's next game.
During an interview on 95.7's The Willard and Dibs show, Kerr announced that Curry is set to return on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors.
After the Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, Curry addressed the injury himself.
"It just started hurting," Curry said about his back. "Last Thursday... it was actually pregame. It was something that I've dealt with a couple of years ago, but it was just a weird thing that popped up, and it was more just managing it. More and more it's so my back that I was dealing with the last couple of days
Curry seems to be dealing with a combination of fatigue and back issues. Hopefully, with enough rest, the issue can be resolved without missing significant time. The biggest thing for the Golden State Warriors is that they have a healthy Steph Curry going into the playoffs.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Toronto Raptors at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
