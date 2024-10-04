Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Andrew Wiggins Missing Practice
The Golden State Warriors are in Hawaii for their NBA training camp. Practicing at BYU on Oahu's north shore, Golden State will head down to the University of Hawaii for a preseason game against the LA Clippers on Saturday.
It was announced by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr that star forward Andrew Wiggins will not play in that game against the Clippers. Wiggins is dealing with an illness that has kept I’m out of practice to begin training camp.
While this news may sound concerning to some, Kerr spoke with reporters about Wiggins’ absence from practice so far, saying he is not concerned.
Via Kendra Andrews of ESPN: “Andrew Wiggins still hasn’t practiced here in Hawaii. Training staff won’t clear him because he’s still sick — Kerr ruled him out of Saturday’s game. But Kerr emphasized he’s not concerned about him and said he’s been looking good in the weeks leading up to camp.”
In addition to this report, Wiggins was seen getting shots up with a mask on.
Via 95.7 The Game: “Andrew Wiggins missed his third straight practice today, but he’s here getting shots up with a mask on. Kerr says he won’t play Saturday.”
This is a big year for Wiggins. An All-Star in 2022, Wiggins will need to regain that form if the Warriors want to reenter the Western Conference playoff picture.
The Warriors did not acquire an established second option for Steph Curry this offseason, so the hope in Golden State is that Wiggins can fill that role.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France