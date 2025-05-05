Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Gives Latest Update on Absent Player Before Warriors-Wolves

The Golden State Warriors could be without one of their key role players in Game 1 against the Timberwolves

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
As the Golden State Warriors prepare to move on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, they'll continue working on getting fully healthy — Steph Curry's thumb injury is among the major factors keeping them from such a state.

Speaking to reporters via video conference, Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided an update on another player who has been dealing with injury: Gary Payton II.

Payton missed Golden State's Game 7 matchup against the Houston Rockets with an illness and had to "wear a mask" on the team's flight to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. He'll be questionable for Tuesday's contest.

Payton averaged 6.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 57 percent shooting from the field during the regular season, and proved to be a boon for the Warriors against the Rockets as the No. 7 seed.

The shooting guard's best performance of the series came during Game 3 when he logged 16 points while shooting 7-for-9 from the field. Whether or not he plays in Game 1 of Round 2 will certainly be of interest for both sides.

Beyond Payton, only Rob Dillingham was listed as OUT for Minnesota on the team's initial availability report, leaving both squads at nearly-perfect health.

Tipoff of Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Warriors at Target Center is set for Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

