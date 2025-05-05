Steve Kerr Gives Latest Update on Absent Player Before Warriors-Wolves
As the Golden State Warriors prepare to move on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, they'll continue working on getting fully healthy — Steph Curry's thumb injury is among the major factors keeping them from such a state.
Speaking to reporters via video conference, Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided an update on another player who has been dealing with injury: Gary Payton II.
Payton missed Golden State's Game 7 matchup against the Houston Rockets with an illness and had to "wear a mask" on the team's flight to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. He'll be questionable for Tuesday's contest.
Payton averaged 6.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 57 percent shooting from the field during the regular season, and proved to be a boon for the Warriors against the Rockets as the No. 7 seed.
The shooting guard's best performance of the series came during Game 3 when he logged 16 points while shooting 7-for-9 from the field. Whether or not he plays in Game 1 of Round 2 will certainly be of interest for both sides.
Beyond Payton, only Rob Dillingham was listed as OUT for Minnesota on the team's initial availability report, leaving both squads at nearly-perfect health.
Tipoff of Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Warriors at Target Center is set for Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.
