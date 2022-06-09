Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Gives Update on Steph Curry's Game 3 Injury

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Steph Curry's Game 3 Injury

Steph seemed to suffer a lower body injury late in Game 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Steph seemed to suffer a lower body injury late in Game 3

In the final minutes of Game 3, Steph Curry seemed to suffer a lower body injury during a battle for a loose ball. While he stayed in the game, there was understandably some concern surrounding his injury. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr gave some clarity.

"You mean when they dove on the floor? I kept him in the game. I took him out with two minutes left because we were down by 14 points," Kerr said, confirming that Steph did not exit the game due to injury. "The injury didn't force him out of the game. We'll know more tomorrow."

The Golden State Warriors now face a series deficit for the first time in this postseason, and will have to find a way to win on Friday in order to avoid a 3-1 hole. Boston's home crowd was unsurprisingly rowdy, providing a level of energy and animosity that is seemingly unmatched by any other arena this postseason.

When asked about Boston's home crowd targeting Draymond Green with their chants, Steve Kerr sarcastically responded, "Classy, very classy." That hostile environment was not surprising, but it is something that the Warriors will be forced to overcome at least once in this series if they want to take home an NBA championship.

For now, the team will regroup and hope fora positive update regarding Steph Curry and his injury scare late in that fourth quarter. 

LeBron James Would Join Warriors Over Other Playoff Teams

Anthony Edwards Reveals Pre-Draft Experience With Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How Draymond Green Bounced Back in Game 2

Warriors-Stephen-Curry-1-2048x1446
News

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Steph Curry's Game 3 Injury

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
USATSI_18468989_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Celtics Game 3 NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari5 hours ago
1369881647.0
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Klay Thompson's Struggles

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_9334904_168386351_lowres-e1643392173629
News

Draymond Green Reveals Untold LeBron James Story

By Joey LinnJun 7, 2022
USATSI_12596124_168390270_lowres
News

CJ McCollum Says Kevin Durant Was Best Player on Warriors

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 7, 2022
90
News

Gary Payton Parters With Hennessy and NBA For Unfinished Business Initiative

By Joey LinnJun 7, 2022
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) before the game against the Denver Nuggets prior to game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport
News

Steph Curry Opens Up About Finals MVP Award

By Joey LinnJun 7, 2022
lebron-curry
News

LeBron James Would Join Warriors Over Other Playoff Teams

By Joey LinnJun 7, 2022
anthony-edwards-iso-1568x882
News

Anthony Edwards Reveals Pre-Draft Experience With Golden State Warriors

By Joey LinnJun 6, 2022