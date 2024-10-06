Steve Kerr Makes Blunt Statement on Warriors Starting Lineup
The Golden State Warriors may have defeated the LA Clippers in a thrilling finish on Saturday, but the team is still very much a work in progress. No one knows that better than Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
After the game, Steve Kerr was asked about the performance of his starting lineup that consisted of Steph Curry, De'Anthony Melton, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. The lineup didn't perform all to well, and Kerr was very aware after the game.
"Not great," Kerr said about his starting lineup. "Not great, but it's preseason for everybody, so we didn't have really good rhythm coming out, slow start. Still good to get those five guys on the floor and see what that looked like."
While the Warriors starting lineup was still mostly a positive in the +/-, no one quite performed well. Kuminga had 7 points and 7 assissts on 38% shooting, Draymond had 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist on 33% shooting, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 4 points and 6 rebounds on 67% shooting, De'Anthony Melton had 8 points and 2 rebounds on 43% shooting, and Steph Curry had 9 points and 2 assists on 25% shooting.
To put it into perspective, James Harden had more assists (8) than the entire Warriors starting lineup (7). James Harden and Ivica Zubac alone nearly outscored the whole Warriors starting lineup at 27 to 30 points.
Steve Kerr admitted that the Golden State Warriors have not solidified their starting lineup in any way. There is still room for players like Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins to start. While Warriors fans may want to react early to the first game of the preseason, there's no reason to do so.
