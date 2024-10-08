Steve Kerr Makes Controversial Statement on Warriors Player's Minutes
One player that Golden State Warriors fans have been patiently waiting to get a major shot at the rotation is fourth-year player Moses Moody. Fans were hoping this may be the year, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr's recent statement may temper those expectations.
During a press conference with the media, Steve Kerr made a statement on Moses Moody's minutes that may upset Warriors fans.
“It’s a numbers game," Kerr said. "The only thing any of these guys can do is go out and have a great camp and make it really hard on us as decision-makers, and Moses is having a great camp. He’s playing great. All he can do is just keep doing what he’s doing.”
Last season, Moses Moody averaged 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds on 46/36/79 shooting from the field. He only averaged 17.5 minutes a game but played in 66 games while starting in 9. Year by year, Moody's minutes a game haven't largely increased - through three seasons he's never averaged more than 17.5 minutes a game. That's why fans weren't too thrilled about Kerr's statement.
As a starter Moody has averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 23 games. While the numbers don't exactly pop off the page, his potential has been there and should be worth developing. To put into perspective, Clippers wing Terance Mann was averaging 18.9 minutes a game by year two, and 28.6 minutes a game by year three.
Steve Kerr's job with the Golden State Warriors is a very uneviable one. He has to manage both maximizing Steph Curry's final window, and also develop young talent for the Warriors' future.
