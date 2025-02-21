Steve Kerr Makes Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors have been 3-1 since making the move to acquire Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline. Even in a small sample size, Butler's averages of 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists indicate he could be a missing piece for this team. However, the Warriors have been missing one of their key pieces due to injury for a while now.
Entering the All-Star break, having missed 21 straight games for the team, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga hasn't suited up for Golden State since January 4th. In a recent interview with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, he shared where the forward stands in his recovery.
"[Kuminga] looked good, but he hasn't scrimmaged yet, so he's still a ways off," Kerr told 95.7 The Game. With the Warriors only having four games left for the remainder of the month, it appears as if Kuminga could miss all of February.
Before going down with an injury, Kuminga was having one of his best stretches of the season, averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and shooting 40.4% from behind the arc in his last 14 games. Now with the addition of Butler, Kuminga's return will only bolster Golden State's wing depth.
With a manageable schedule for the rest of the season and players like Kuminga still not at full health, a healthy Golden State team entering the playoffs could cause problems if the matchups fall in their favor.
