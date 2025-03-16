Steve Kerr Makes Major Warriors History vs Knicks
The Golden State Warriors had taken major strides from the first year under Mark Jackson to his third season when he helped lead the team to a 51-31 record but lost in the first round of the playoffs. While it didn't seem like a change was needed, the Warriors' front office pulled the trigger to bring in five-time NBA Champion Steve Kerr to be the franchise's next coach.
Luckily for Golden State fans, his success as a player parlayed into his coaching career. Since joining the Warriors in 2014, he won a championship in his first season with the team and has won three others since. A legend for the franchise, Kerr added another accomplishment to his resume after the team's Saturday night contest against the New York Knicks.
After their 97-94 win over the Knicks, Kerr surpassed Al Attles for the top spot for most wins in Golden State franchise history with 558 and counting. Attles coached the Warriors from 1970 to 1983, leading the team to a title in 1975 with Rick Barry.
Kerr reached the top spot on the franchise list in his 11th season as a coach, but he still has some work to do on the all-time NBA coaching wins list. Passing Attles puts him 29th all-time in coaching wins, despite him having the sixth-most NBA Championships as a coach.
Interestingly enough, he now trails current Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who sits at 28th all-time in wins with 569 and counting.
