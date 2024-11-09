Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Makes Statement After Warriors' Blowout Loss vs. Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors lost their five-game winning streak on Friday night, falling to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in blowout fashion. Cleveland entered this game with a franchise-best 9-0 record, and improve to 10-0 with the win over Golden State.

Trailing by 41 points at halftime, the Warriors were not able to get anything going offensively in this game, and struggled even more on the defense end. There were a couple bright spots for the Warriors, with Jonathan Kuminga scoring 21 points off the bench and Brandin Podziemski adding 14 points off the bench, but the starting group led by Steph Curry dug the team a hole they were unable to escape.

Things do not get much easier for the Warriors, as they will now face the 7-1 Oklahoma City thunder on Sunday at Paycom Center. 

Addressing this after the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made an honest statement.

“We gotta respond,” Kerr said. “We need to practice tomorrow. We gotta execute better. We had 13 turnovers in the first half. We were completely disorganized. That’s where I feel like we need the most work.”

While Golden State of course wanted this win, nobody has been able to take down the Cavaliers yet this season. Sunday's game against OKC will be a great bounce back opportunity for the Warriors.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News