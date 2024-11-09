Steve Kerr Makes Statement After Warriors' Blowout Loss vs. Cavaliers
The Golden State Warriors lost their five-game winning streak on Friday night, falling to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in blowout fashion. Cleveland entered this game with a franchise-best 9-0 record, and improve to 10-0 with the win over Golden State.
Trailing by 41 points at halftime, the Warriors were not able to get anything going offensively in this game, and struggled even more on the defense end. There were a couple bright spots for the Warriors, with Jonathan Kuminga scoring 21 points off the bench and Brandin Podziemski adding 14 points off the bench, but the starting group led by Steph Curry dug the team a hole they were unable to escape.
Things do not get much easier for the Warriors, as they will now face the 7-1 Oklahoma City thunder on Sunday at Paycom Center.
Addressing this after the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made an honest statement.
“We gotta respond,” Kerr said. “We need to practice tomorrow. We gotta execute better. We had 13 turnovers in the first half. We were completely disorganized. That’s where I feel like we need the most work.”
While Golden State of course wanted this win, nobody has been able to take down the Cavaliers yet this season. Sunday's game against OKC will be a great bounce back opportunity for the Warriors.
