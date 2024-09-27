Steve Kerr Makes Strong Andrew Wiggins Statement
The Golden State Warriors need someone currently on their roster top step up and become a high-level second option next to Steph Curry. Unable to acquire another star this offseason, Golden State will be looking to players like Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins to take on a large responsibility.
Wiggins was arguably Golden State’s second best player in the 2022 NBA playoffs that resulted in a championship. While one could make a strong argument for Draymond Green when considering what he meant to Golden State that season, Wiggins was fantastic.
The 2022 version of Wiggins would change a lot for this Warriors team.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Warriors head coach made a strong statement on Wiggins and the belief Golden State has in him this season.
“He looks really physically fit,” Kerr said. “He sounds very motivated. Very much at peace… I think he’s primed to get back to where he was a couple years ago. I’m expecting a big year from Wiggs.”
Believing Wiggins can get back to where he was two years ago is a strong statement from Kerr, but one that Warriors fans should be excited about.
Wiggins was an All-Star in 2022 when he averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while making a career-high 157 threes on a very impressive 39.3 percent clip. If the Warriors can bring back this version of Wiggins it would significantly help them stay afloat in a Western Conference that continues to improve.
