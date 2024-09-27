Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Makes Strong Andrew Wiggins Statement

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes in Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.
The Golden State Warriors need someone currently on their roster top step up and become a high-level second option next to Steph Curry. Unable to acquire another star this offseason, Golden State will be looking to players like Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins to take on a large responsibility.

Wiggins was arguably Golden State’s second best player in the 2022 NBA playoffs that resulted in a championship. While one could make a strong argument for Draymond Green when considering what he meant to Golden State that season, Wiggins was fantastic.

The 2022 version of Wiggins would change a lot for this Warriors team.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Warriors head coach made a strong statement on Wiggins and the belief Golden State has in him this season.

“He looks really physically fit,” Kerr said. “He sounds very motivated. Very much at peace… I think he’s primed to get back to where he was a couple years ago. I’m expecting a big year from Wiggs.”

Believing Wiggins can get back to where he was two years ago is a strong statement from Kerr, but one that Warriors fans should be excited about.

Wiggins was an All-Star in 2022 when he averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while making a career-high 157 threes on a very impressive 39.3 percent clip. If the Warriors can bring back this version of Wiggins it would significantly help them stay afloat in a Western Conference that continues to improve.

