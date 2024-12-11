Steve Kerr Reveals Andrew Wiggins Injury Update Before Warriors-Rockets
After two days off, The Golden State Warriors are playing a big game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Advancing to the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, Golden State will play the Rockets in Houston with a trip to Las Vegas and the NBA Cup Semifinals on the line.
Andrew Wiggins has been dealing with a right ankle impingement that sidelined him for Golden State’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. While the 2022 NBA All-Star has officially been listed as questionable on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against Houston, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed a more optimistic update.
Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Kerr said every Warriors player except for Moses Moody is good to go against Houston. That said, Kerr would not reveal his starting lineup with Wiggins returning.
Via Youngmisuk: “Steve Kerr tells reporters in Houston that Moses Moody is out against Houston tomorrow. Everyone else is good to go.”
Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area also said Kerr made it seem as if Wiggins is playing, despite the official questionable listing on the injury report.
Via Johnson: “From the sounds of it, Steve Kerr expects Andrew Wiggins to play.”
Houston has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. Entering this game, the Rockets are 16-8 which is good for third in the Western Conference standings. Just one loss separates Golden State and Houston right now, making this an even bigger game.
