Steve Kerr Reveals Controversial Plan for Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors are playing their first regular season game of the 2024-25 NBA season Wednesday, October 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors enter the regular season having gone a perfect 6-0 in the preseason, the only team in the NBA to do so.
10-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry suffered a minor finger injury against the Sacramento Kings, but was able to play one more preseason game after that. Curry then missed Golden State's final preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, which ended up being a blowout victory for the Warriors.
While Curry is expected to play on opening night against Portland, head coach Steve Kerr has a specific plan for his minutes.
Planning to play Curry around 32 minutes per game, Kerr wants to keep his superstar point guard fresh throughout the season. That said, this plan is controversial among Warriors fans.
Via @J__Guerrero: "Here we go with that BS"
Via @SEBASTI98352775: "Yeah that number better go up when the offense stinks he gonna have to play a couple more mins"
Via @StuntingLow: "yeah good luck with that without a true second scorer"
Via @Reign51324983: "Why everyone complaining??? He’s preserving Steph’s energy"
Curry is now 36 years old, so Kerr has to be mindful of his workload. Fans can catch the Warriors and Trail Blazers Blazers tip-off at 7:00 PM PST this Wednesday.
