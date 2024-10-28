Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Reveals Important Steph Curry Injury Update After Warriors-Clippers

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry suffered an ankle injury against the Clippers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) backpedals on defense after sinking a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the season against the LA Clippers on Sunday, but that wasn't the biggest story of the night. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the team lost Steph Curry to an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, and he didn't return.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed an injury update on Curry. The superstar guard's injury was considered mild to moderate, but he'll be receiving an MRI to be sure.

"He's doing okay," Kerr said. "He said it was, I think he used the mild or moderate. He's obviously sprained that ankle many times before, so he doesn't think it's too bad. Obviously, it's a concern, he's going to get an MRI tonight."

During the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Clippers, Curry twisted his ankle late in the quarter. He spent the majority of the time stretching out his ankle before re-entering the game in the fourth quarter.

When Curry re-entered the game in the fourth quarter, he re-aggravated the ankle injury with around eight minutes left in the quarter. Curry looked frustrated as he limped back to the locker room, and didn't return as the Warriors lost to the Clippers.

The next 10 games of the season will be a massive test for the Golden State Warriors. Coming up on the schedule are the: Pelicans, Pelicans, Rockets, Wizards, Celtics, Cavaliers, Thunder, Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Clippers.

