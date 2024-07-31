Steve Kerr Reveals Reason for Not Playing Joel Embiid vs. South Sudan
Balancing the minutes of the incredibly stacked Team USA Basketball Olympic roster is no easy task. In the last game against Serbia, Jayson Tatum found himself being a DNP-CD. In this game against South Sudan, Joel Embiid ended up becoming a shocking DNP-CD.
Many were curious to know why Steve Kerr didn't play former MVP Joel Embiid against South Sudan, and he revealed the reason after the win. According to Ben Golliver, Steve Kerr wanted USA to match up better against South Sudan with their team speed. Kerr plans on starting Embiid again against Puerto Rico on Friday. He plans on starting LeBron James, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Joel Embiid.
Joel Embiid has been struggling tremendously throughout the Olympics, both during the exhibition games and actual tournament games. Many thought that Joel Embiid getting benched for Anthony Davis was due to his performance and just a natural decision to make with how great Davis has been playing. That doesn't seem to be the case at all, and Embiid will be back in his starting spot very shortly.
After struggling throughout multiple exhibition games, it's great to see Team USA have another gear to immediately kick into. The team has dominated both Serbia and South Sudan after narrowly defeating South Sudan during the exhibition games. Hopefully, Puerto Rico is prepared for Friday's matchup.
