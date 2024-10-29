Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors' Plan During Steph Curry Injury
For the next two games and potentially beyond, the Golden State Warriors have to play without Steph Curry as he deals with a left peroneal strain that he suffered against the Clippers.
While it seems like playing without Curry is going to be a very daunting task for the Warriors as their schedule ramps up, the team has a plan. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr plans on using Brandin Podziemski, Draymond Green, and Kyle Anderson as primary ball-handlers in the absence of Steph Curry and De'Anthony Melton.
During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Warriors big-man Draymond Green also revealed how he plans on adapting his game in Curry's absence. His statements aligned with what coach Kerr said as well.
"Obviously, have to be more aggressive, try to find different spots to score, and then I'll probably handle the ball more," Green said. "In more of a decision-making role, but it's interesting because I don't really know what that entails today because we're kinda running an entirely different offense. But I imagine shots will come in different areas, because the gravity that Steph pulls, it won't be there."
Replacing Steph Curry, De'Anthony Melton, and Andrew Wiggins is going to be something the entire Warriors team has to do by committee. It won't be one individual player's responsibility nor should it be.
