Steve Kerr’s Brutally Honest Statement After Heat-Warriors
Going into tonight's game against the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors were in desperate need of a win. Not only did that not happen, but the team was embarrassed by a Heat team missing Jimmy Butler due to trade drama.
Golden State lost 114-98, losing by as many as 20 points, to a Miami Heat team they really should have beaten. It was a moment that not only deflating Warriors fans but even Steph Curry. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave his honest thoughts about the loss.
"I expected better energy, I think we're suffering from a crisis of confidence right now, frankly," Kerr said. "You can see it, you can feel it. I don't mind missed shots, but I mind when missed shots affect the defense and the attitude. We feel deflated right now, there's no room for feeling sorry for ourselves in the NBA."
"We have to outcompete our opponents when things aren't going our way," Kerr said. "That was what was most disappointing tonight, I just felt like everybody was down. We didn't have a competitive spirit. If you don't have that, you've got nothing. So, we've got a way to build that back up."
The Golden State Warriors as a team shot only 14/50 from three against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. While Steph Curry put up 31 points on 50/47/100 shooting from the field, the team's spirit as a whole was never alive.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'