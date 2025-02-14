Steve Kerr's Brutally Honest Statement on Kevin Durant Rejecting Warriors Trade
The Golden State Warriors were desperate to acquire a star player before the February 6th NBA trade deadline, as it was reported they made calls all across the league to see who they could pair with Steph Curry. One of the names that was rumored the most was former Warrior and now Phoenix Suns forward, Kevin Durant.
Even though Phoenix took calls from other teams on Durant, they opted to stay put and hold on to the 15-time All-Star for the remainder of the season. One of the reasons the Suns stayed put was because Durant declined a return to Golden State, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke out about the situation.
"I don't blame Kevin Durant one bit for not wanting to rerun things here," Kerr shared. "He took so much **** for like, 'Oh, you're jumping on the bandwagon'. And then he's Finals MVP two years in a row. It's like he still gets criticized… So why would he want to face all that B.S. again?”
Durant joined Golden State in the summer of 2016, as the Warriors were coming off a season where they broke the NBA record for wins in a season at 73-9. While Durant would've returned to a far different situation in 2025 had he been willing to return, there'd still be criticism regarding his legacy as a player if he did.
While Durant wasn't the choice, Golden State did land Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, and he's been impressive so far in four appearances.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns