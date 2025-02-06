Steve Kerr's Heartfelt Statement on Andrew Wiggins, Jimmy Butler Trade
After being dangled around as trade bait for what felt like years, the Golden State Warriors have finally moved on from Andrew Wiggins.
As reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, the Warriors sent Wiggins in a major five-team trade that netted the team Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler
Heat receive: Andrew Wiggins, P.J. Tucker, protected first-round pick
Pistons receive: Lindy Waters III, Josh Richardson
Jazz receive: Dennis Schroder
Raptors receive: Kyle Anderson
While Warriors fans are exciting to see Butler join the team, it's a bittersweet celebration as Wiggins leaves the team after six years. Among those sad to see him go was Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
“Just had a baby boy last week," Kerr said about Wiggins. "Girls in school. Wiggs is one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached. Just a beautiful soul. Just a wonderful human being and we don’t hang that banner in ‘22 without him. Everything he brings every single day...I’m gonna miss him.”
In six years with the Warriors, Wiggins averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46/38/70 shooting from the field. While Wiggins' has had some up and down moments with the Warriors, the most important thing was how important he was in securing a championship.
No matter where Wiggins goes next, Warriors fans will always appreciate him bringing in a championship during the 2021-2022 NBA season.
