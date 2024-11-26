Steve Kerr’s Honest Statement After Warriors-Nets
For the last two games straight, the Golden State Warriors have suffered very disappointing losses where they had double-digit leads. On Saturday night, they blew a 17-point lead against the San Antonio Spurs, and last night they blew an 18-point lead against a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets team.
After the game, Kerr addressed the back-to-back collapses.
“Felt like we lost juice again," Kerr said. "Not a lot of energy. Not a lot of force.”
Just a few days ago, the Golden State Warriors were the dominant number-one seed in the Western Conference. Now, in the past week, the team has lost three out of its last five games. Regardless, Kerr knows not to overreact, but also take the losses seriously at the same time.
“You don’t want to overreact, right?” Kerr said. “Two games ago, everyone was feeling great. We were 12-3. We’ve had big leads in late third in both games. We have to address what’s happened in these last two games. I don’t think it’s a fatigue thing. I think it’s an execution thing."
The Golden State Warriors gave up 41 points in the fourth quarter to a very depleted Brooklyn Nets team on Monday night. While it's unacceptable for any championship team to do that, the team just needs to turn it into a learning experience. Every team has bad losses, and learning from them is what matters — the Warriors know that better than anyone.
