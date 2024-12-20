Steve Kerr’s Honest Statement on Warriors’ 51-Point Blowout Loss to Grizzlies
After trading for Dennis Schroder, the Golden State Warriors entered Thursday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a plethora of hype and anticipation. What resulted at the end of the night was quite honestly the worst possible outcome and one that no fan saw coming.
The Warriors were absolutely decimated by the Grizzlies on Thursday night, losing by 51 points. It was a moment that was one of their worst losses in franchise history.
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the experience a humbling one. He even admitted that the team is reeling right now.
“It was just a humbling night all around. They took it to us. They were great," Kerr said.
Despite getting humbled, Kerr still has high hopes for his Warriors squad and knows that they're going to bounce back.
“I know we’re going to bounce back, I’m not concerned about that," Kerr said. "But we’ve got a lot to work to do to execute and learn how to execute under pressure and take care of the ball and get good shots.”
It looked like the Warriors may have found their groove after a statement win against the Minnesota Timberwolves this month, but the team has fallen into a three-game losing streak yet again. It doesn't get any easier either, as they have the Timberwolves waiting for them again on Saturday night.
