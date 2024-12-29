Steve Kerr's Jonathan Kuminga Statement After Warriors-Suns
The Golden State Warriors got back in the win column with a much needed victory on Saturday night. Defeating the Phoenix Suns, Golden State got another big performance from Jonathan Kuminga.
After scoring a career-high 34 points in Friday’s loss to the LA Clippers, Kuminga matched that with another 34-point performance on Saturday against Phoenix. Kuminga turned in both of these performances off the bench, as he was able to give the Warriors some much-needed offensive production.
Speaking after this game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a statement on the rising star.
“I just think he’s turning a corner,” Kerr said.
Explaining the ways Kuminga is reading the game better, Kerr said his combination alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green can become very powerful if he continues playing this way.
Kuminga’s performance on Saturday also made Warriors history.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: “Jonathan Kuminga is up to 31 points. He's the first Warriors player since 1975-76 to have consecutive 30-point games off the bench.”
The Warriors needed every bit of this showing from Kuminga, as they escaped with a 109-105 win over Phoenix.
Kerr told reporters postgame he plans to keep this rotation with Kuminga coming off the bench but still playing starter minutes. That seems to be working for Kuminga, as he is playing his best basketball right now.
