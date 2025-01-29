Steve Kerr's Statement After Warriors-Jazz
The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a puzzling part of the season, as despite the team directly above them in the standings, the Sacramento Kings, now potentially moving their star guard De'Aaron Fox, it still doesn't mean they shouldn't explore the idea of adding more talent to the roster. However against an inferior opponent Tuesday night, the Warriors made quick work of the Utah Jazz.
Golden State walked away with a 114-103 victory Tuesday night without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors got encouraging performances from Dennis Schroder and Moses Moddy, but perhaps the biggest story was the play of second-year guard Brandin Podziemski. Now averaging 15.7 points since his return from injury, head coach Steve Kerr had some thoughts on his bounce back.
"Brandin looks really strong, and sharp, and determined," Kerr said. "I thought he was fantastic tonight. It's exciting to see. I mean this is what he expected right from the start this season... he's really looking like himself now. I think that time off did help."
Podziemski finished last year earning All-Rookie First Team honors, as his all-around effort play and efficient outside shooting were a huge bonus. The first two months of this season, he struggled to get his shot to fall, but that didn't stop him from turning around into what he's been able to do in his last three games.
“Only nine turnovers, 29 assists, nine turnovers, great ratio," Kerr said about his team's performance against the Jazz. "I think I was talking before the game that that used to–a stat like that used to guarantee a win, 29 assists, nine turnovers. But not in the modern NBA, not against a team that’s missing half their guys because everybody can score, everybody’s playing fast.
If Podziemski can continue playing at this level for Golden State and the roster can get healthy again, the Warriors will be in a good position post-All-Star break to make a push up the Western Conference standings.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement